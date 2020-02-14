Woman arrested on drug warrants

Staff Report

A Bayou Vista woman was arrested for two active warrants from Jefferson Parish for possession of cocaine and alprazolam, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Victoria Ann Tarleton, 52, of Vincent Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday on two Jefferson Parish warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of alprazolam. She was jailed and is being held for another agency.

Smith also advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Eddie Bob Norman Jr., 41, of Taryn Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 1 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, expired driver’s license and improper turn. He continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Gerald Landry, 46, of Bracy Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for telephone calls harassment. He was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Juvenile Male, 15, of Jeanerette, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and unauthorized use of a movable. The juvenile was processed and released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Austin Ray, 24, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute. He was jailed with no bails set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Louella R. Taylor, 56, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue and identified the driver as Taylor. A computer check revealed Taylor’s driver’s license was under suspension. She was jailed.

—James Davonte Green, 26, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery. Green who was already incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department was booked on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Feb. 2. During the investigation, it was determined Green had committed a battery on the victim. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was jailed.

—James Duhon III, 45, of Richohoc Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Duhon was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Crystal Bailey Duhon, 47, of Ricohoc Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for Morgan City Police Department and failure to appear on the charges of expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and driving under suspension. She was jailed with a $895 bond set.

—James Duhon III, 45, of Ricohoc Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving left of center and driving under suspension as well as a warrant for the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed with a $624 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.