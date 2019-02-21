John Stokes, co-director of Wings to Soar, holds a one-winged bald eagle during a Wednesday presentation at Patterson Area Civic Center. The eagle lost its left wing 36 years ago after being shot. Wings to Soar is a nonprofit birds of prey environmental education organization based in Trenton, Georgia, and cares for raptors that cannot live in the wild. Wings to Soar will have free presentations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the former M.D. Shannon Elementary School gym in Morgan City at the Water & Nature Expo as part of the Eagle Expo & More, which is Friday and Saturday at locations in the area. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)