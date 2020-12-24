Wind, gale, small craft advisories in effect

Christmas Eve is starting of with a cold wind in the Tri-City area. A wind advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

.Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Just before 10 a.m., the gauge at Harry Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson reported north winds of 21 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

The temperature was 44 degrees, and the wind chill index was 36 degrees.

A gale warning and a small craft advisory are also in effect.