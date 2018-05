BBQ BASH

The seventh annual Bayou BBQ Bash is July 13-14 in Morgan City. Sponsorships sought. Levels are: Filet Mignon, $1,000; Porter House, $750 and Rib Eye, $500. A variety of perks comes with each level. For details contact the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, 985-384-3830 or email info@stmarychamber.com.