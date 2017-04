Wheelhouse for April 7

ST. ANNE

Thrift Store, 2710 Second St., Berwick, hosting a 10 cents sale 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Proceeds benefit St. Stephen Catholic Church charities.

NEW MOUNT ESTER

Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, Morgan City, celebrating Jewels for Jesus five-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Saturday April 8. Speaker the Rev. Linda Harris, Believe Family Worship Center, New Iberia.

Eggstravaganza

East St. Mary Parish Chapter of Junior Auxiliary celebrating Junior Auxiliary Week with a free Easter Eggstravaganza at Morgan City Petting Zoo from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

WOMEN

Mission Ministry of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, hosting a Women’s Conference Saturday, April 29. Registration, $5, at 9 a.m. Speaker Betty Grover of Reserve, lecturer Fannie Picou of Houma. Light lunch served.