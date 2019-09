Wheel House for Sept. 6

AARP DANCE

Saturday, Sept. 28, 7-11 p.m., at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Pot-2-La. Tickets $10. For more info, 985-384-2277.

FALL REVIVAL

Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m., at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa. Guest speaker Dr. Ulia Little Jr., Memphis, Tennessee.

ANNIVERSARY

New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, celebrating 101-year anniversary Sunday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m. Guest speaker pastor Christopher Smith Sr. of Fountain of Faith Christian Center, Donaldsonville.