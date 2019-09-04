Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Sept. 4

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 1:22pm

PUBLIC ROSARY
Oct. 12 at noon at Colonial Plaza Bank Building, 6413 La. 182, Morgan City.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST
Church, 1002 Iberia St., Franklin, hosting a Woman’s Leadership Conference Saturday, Sept. 21. Registration 9-9:30 a.m. Conference 9:30-11:30 a.m. Hosted by Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Association Woman’s Auxiliary. $10 donation.

SCHOOL UNIFORMS
St. Anne Thrift Store, 2710 Second Street, Berwick, has free school uniforms. Open every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon. Ball gowns and wedding dress available for purchase. Proceeds go to St. Stephen Church.

FEEDING PROGRAM
For needy and senior citizens. Meals available Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at noon at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Avenue, Morgan City.

