Wheel House for Sept. 27

PRAYER BRUNCH

Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, has moved its annual free Prayer Brunch to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Speaker is Gina Thomas, Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, Morgan City.

PREVENTION

Spirit of Freedom Ministries holds a crisis prevention class for chemically dependent and their families at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Berwick United Pentecostal Church, 3067 Sixth St. Fee: $30, covers materials. For info call 800-535-6011.