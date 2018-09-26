Wheel House for Sept. 26

CHILI DINNER

Sold by St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Menu: 15-ounce cup of homemade chili, with or without beans; and crackers. Cost $5. Advance orders call 985-518-1183 or day of call 985-384-0673.

MASS CHOIR

Anniversary celebration at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, on Nov. 3. Guest speaker the Rev. Jerry Hebert, Baldwin Revival Center. Public invited.

BRUNCH CANCELED

Mt. Era Baptist Church Prayer Brunch for Oct. 6 has been canceled.