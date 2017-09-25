Wheel House for Sept. 25

THRIFT STORE

At 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a final 10 cents summer sale on all items 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 27 to Oct 5. After Oct. 5, the store will close for a week to clean and restock. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heath Catholic Church charities.

POST 242

W.L. Bernauer Jr. American Legion Post 242 monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. All members encouraged to attend along with honorably discharged veterans interested in post programs.

TALENT NIGHT

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Public participation welcome and public invited.

VETERANS PARADE

In the planning for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Patterson, contact Troy LaRive at am.lg.post242@cox.net or call 985-395-3248 and leave your name and number so we can get a count. Enough participation is necessary for the event to take place. Everyone leaving contact info will be provided with further info.