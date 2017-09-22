Wheel House for Sept. 22

ANNIVERSARY

New Mount Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa, celebrating its 99-year anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Guest speaker the Rev. Johnny Lawrence, Peaceful Zion Baptist Church, St. James. Public invited.

SOUP KITCHEN

At Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., open 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Clothing Closet for those in need also open. For info call 985-399-3433.

PRAYER/SUPPORT

Second annual Prayer and Support Rally for police, fire and first responders is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Sponsored by East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance. Public invited.

SUPPORT LUNCH

Second annual Law Enforcement, Fire and First Responders Appreciation Luncheon at noon Thursday, Sept. 28, Bayou Vista Community Center. Free event for police, fire, first responders and elected officials. Sponsored by East St. Mary Ministerial Alliance.

ZION CHAPEL

AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Richelle Castine’s anniversary at 2 p.m. Oct. 8. Guest speaker the Rev. Lee Condole, One Faith Fellowship, Patterson. Public invited.