VOTING

Voter Registration Drive offered by Young Memorial’s WorkReady U Program at South Central Louisiana Technical College campuses in Morgan City, 900 Youngs Road, Room 201, and Franklin, 1013 Perret St., from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 26. Tours of the campus also offered to celebrate Adult Education & Family Literacy Week. For info call 985-380-2957, ext. 350 or 337-828-1171.