Wheel House for Sept. 18

Tue, 09/18/2018 - 10:30am

CONCERT
Louisiana Baptist Singing Men in concert at Bayou Vista Baptist Church, Field Road, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. No admission fee, love offering taken.

YARD SALE
Benefitting Alzhei-mer’s set 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Patterson Healthcare Center, 910 Lia St. Donations also accepted for the sale through Friday, Sept. 21. Call Alexis McIntyre, 985-518-2183.

LIFE CHAIN
For “Respecting Life Sunday” is 2-3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Wise Street, Patterson. There will be silent prayer and more.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018