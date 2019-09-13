Wheel House for Sept. 13

YARD SALE

Sponsored by Zion Chapel AME Church Missionary Society, at 1511 Cherry St., Patterson from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14.

POKER RUN

Pre-registration for 19th annual Marine Corps League St. Mary Detachment Motorcycle Poker Run ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. Cost: $20/bike, $15/rider, plus unwrapped new toy. Only pre-registration receives T-shirt. Poker run is 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, begins and ends at Daiquiri & Company, 7550 La. 182, Morgan City. Registration day off is 7-9 a.m. Registrants receive complimentary café au lait and beignet breakfast, and lunch ticket. Entrants must be 18 or older for prizes: $200, first; $100, second; $75, third; and $25, worst hand. For forms call 985-384-3446 or 985-372-8880.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Annual kick-off meal fundraiser is 10:30 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, Sept. 21, in parking lot of Daiquiri & Company, 7550 La. 182 East, Morgan City. Menu: pulled pork, sausage, chicken, rice dressing, coleslaw, barbecue beans and bread pudding. Cost $10.

The fourth annual St. Mary Detachment Marine Corps League Toys for Tots Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at St. Mary Golf & Country Club. It is an 18-hole three-man scramble. Extras: $10,000 Hole-in-One on Hole 5; Play-Up Hole 4 is $20 per team; and Unlimited Mulligans ($5 per mulligan or new, unwrapped toy per two mulligans). Entry: $300 per team, includes food and drinks on course. Sponsors needed, $100 per hole, deadline Oct. 1. Call Elmer Galloway, 985-759-4304; Chuck Walters, 985-518-4805; Bill Goessl, 985-372-8880; and Warren Smith, 985-312-9452.

MARINE BAND

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band will present a free Toys for Tots Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Attendees asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.