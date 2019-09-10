Wheel House for Sept. 10

BINGO

Tri-City Bingo, every Wednesday through Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m., 612 Catherine St., Suites 4 and 5, Patterson. First game at 3:30 p.m. Bingo closes at 8 p.m. For more info., 985-992-3090.

MOUNT ZION

Baptist Church, 507 Fourth Street, is celebrating 145th church anniversary Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. The Rev. Mark Lewis, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, New Iberia, is guest speaker. Public invited.

ZION CHAPEL AME

Pastor appreciation program for the Rev. Richelle Castine Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., at Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry Street, Patterson. The Rev. Vincent Mills of Nelson Chapel AME Church in Napoleonville and Bethel AME Church of Plaquemine is guest speaker. Public invited.

LIFE CHAIN

Seventh Annual Patterson Louisiana Life Chain Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-3 p.m., at U.S. 90 and Wise Street in Patterson. Rain or shine.