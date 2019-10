Wheel House for Oct. 30

CONCERT

Morgan City Live Community Concert Association presents Shades of Bublé at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Season subscriptions for remaining four concerts: $45, adults, $10, students K-12. Single concert tickets: $25, adults; $5, students K-12. Tickets available at the door or www.morgancitylive.com. St. Mary Council on Aging offers free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens (60+) in St. Mary Parish. Provide at least a 24 hour notice.

BSA FUNDRAISER

Boy Scout Troop 41, Patterson, “Buy a Brick” fundraiser is ongoing. Bricks: $75, 4-by-8 inches; $85, with clip art or logo. Money raised supports Troop 41 programs. To purchase a brick contact a troop member or to order online visit www.polarengraving.com/BSATroop41.