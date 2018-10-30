Wheel House for Oct. 30

OCTOBER FEST

At Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Ages 2-12 invited. Free food and games.

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 3. Includes clothes, shoes, linens, household items, books, toys, and fall and Christmas decorations.

DINNERS

Sold by New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Menu: barbecued chicken, rice dressing, baked beans, potato salad, cake and drink. Donation $7. Will deliver. Call Joyce Matthews, 985-253-4548 or Tim Matthews Sr., 985-255-9935.

AARP DANCE

St. Mary AARP Saturday Night Dance from 7-11 p.m. Nov. 17 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by 5 O’clock Shadows. Tickets $8. For info call 985-384-2277.