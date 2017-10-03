Wheel House for Oct. 3

BARBECUE

Dinners sold at New Life Tabernacle, 811 Roderick St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Cost $7. Menu: leg quarter, sausage, baked beans, potato salad, bread and snack cake. To order call 985-759-0018.

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority applications for all size housing units 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, photo ID for all members over 18, and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

ARISE WOMEN

Ministry bible study 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Siracusa Community Center, featuring the works of Priscilla Shirer.

AARP DANCE

St. Mary AARP Dance 7-11 p.m. Oct. 21 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by 5 O’Clock Shadows. Tickets: advance, $8. For info call 985-384-2277.

WOMEN MINISTRY

Of New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson, meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Speaker Bessie Butler, St. Luke Baptist Church.

POKER RUN

Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment, 17th annual Motorcycle Poker Run is 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, begins and ends at Daiquiri & Company, 7550 La. 182 East, Morgan City. Pre-registration deadline 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Cost: $20, bike; $15, rider; plus bring an unwrapped new toy. T-shirt for pre-registered participants. Free café au lait and beignet breakfast. Prizes for first-third and worst hand (must be 18 for prizes). For info or entry forms call Bill Goessl, 985-384-3446 or 985-385-3705.

TOYS FOR TOTS

Kick-off event at Daiquiri & Company, 7550 La. 182 East, Morgan City, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, features live music, barbecue dinners (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and more. Menu: chicken, sausage, pulled pork, rice dressing, coleslaw and barbecue beans. Cost. $8. Proceeds benefit Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment, Toys for Tots campaign. New, unwrapped toys appreciated.

FREE MOVIE

Showing “The Case for Christ” at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. For info call 985-384-5920. Public invited.