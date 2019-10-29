Wheel House for Oct. 29

COMMUNITY YARD

Sale sponsored by Zion Chapel AME Church, Studio 2000, 608 U.S. 90 West, Patterson, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 2.

PASTALAYA

On the Bayou hosted by Children’s Water Safety Awareness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Houma Courthouse Square at Goode Street. Team entry $125, must feed 50 people. Awards: first-third and people’s choice. Contact Joey Vining, 985-860-6625, Marvin Vining, 985-637-0796, or Ronnie Ledet, 985-688-6398. Features live music, raffle, silent auction, food, drinks, crafts and children’s games. All you can eat admission $5, children 5 and under, free. Sign-up for free swimming and CPR lessons, and register children for Life Jacket 4 Life program.