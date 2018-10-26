Wheel House for Oct. 26

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 10:40am

LITTLE ZION
Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, celebrating its pastor, the Rev. W.J. Otis’ anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Public invited.

