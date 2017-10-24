Wheel House for Oct. 25

women

Women’s Conference at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Speakers Johnise Cross, St. John Baptist Church, Petit Anise; The Rev. Mary Bashay, Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, New Iberia; and Edriena Alexander, Christian Baptist Church, Lake Charles. Public invited.

BORN IN 1947?

Community Concert Association of Morgan City celebrating the launch of its first concert series in 1947 with a drawing for two season tickets during intermission of its 7 p.m. Oct. 30 concert featuring “3 Redneck Tenors,” at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium Theatre. Everyone born in 1947 is eligible, enter by printing your name and phone number on reverse side of ticket stub for the Oct. 30 concert and place in specially marked container. Admission is $25, adults; $5, students (K-12).

VETERANS INVITED

To Morgan City Junior High School Veterans Day Assembly 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, boys’ gym. For info call 985-384-5922

PILGRIM GROVE

Baptist Church, 398 Greenwood Road, Morgan City, celebrating its pastor’s anniversary at 2 p.m. Nov. 12. There will be a musical. Public invited.