Wheel House for Oct. 23

MC HOUSING

Morgan City Housing Authority meeting at Martin Luther King Center, 336 Wren St., at 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Open to public.

CAMP MEETINGS

Hosted by Women of Light of Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182, Bayou Vista, on first Friday of each month. Nov. 2 meeting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers from various churches. Casual attire. Public invited.

HAT PARADE

Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Auxiliary annual Prayer Breakfast and Hat Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Forest Restaurant, Main Street, Franklin. Donation $15.

MEN DAY

Celebration hosted by Men Department of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. Featured guests the Rev. McCullen Williams and the New Morning Star and Old Fountain Baptist Church families. Public invited.

WOMEN

Good Hope Baptist Church, Patterson, annual Women’s Conference at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Guest speaker Edriena P. Alexander, Christian Baptist Church, Lake Charles; Lecturer Sheryl J. Broussard, Mt. Olive Baptist Church No. 1, Lydia; and A Thought from Diedra T. Lewis, St. Peter United Methodist Church, Jeanerette.