Wheel House for Oct. 2

MISSION MINISTRY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, at 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Speaker Sandra Carr.

CANCER

Awareness Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20. Anyone with a testimony welcome to share. Public invited.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

St. Mary Parish School Board together with Special Olympics will host the annual Donna Adams Memorial Track Meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at Morgan City High School Tiger Stadium next to Morgan City Junior High School. St. Mary Parish Schools’ competitors will participate in various track events. The public is invited to meet and support the local Special Olympics competitors.

BREAST CANCER

Awareness Month Pink Program by Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D St., Patterson, at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Theme: “Pink Pearls to Save the Men and Girls.” Survivors invited to participate. Contact Julia May Sterling, 985-519-7824 or Gay Favors, 337-339-2097. Public invited to show support for cancer survivors.