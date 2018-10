KC BARBECUE

Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710, 1215 First St., selling barbecue dinners 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Menu: chicken half, baked beans, cole slaw and bread. Cost $9. Dine in or take out. Tickets at the door or call Frank Guarisco, 985-395-9351 or Melvin Vinning, 985-395-3537.