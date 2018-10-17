Wheel House for Oct. 17

FALL FUN FEST

At Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Free for all ages.

BREAST CANCER

Awareness program at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. Public invited.

CONCERT

Britain’s Got Talent semifinalists Vox Fortura in concert at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 as part of the Community Concert Association of Morgan City 2018-19 season. Subscription available at $45, adult; and $10, students K-12 with three more concerts to follow. Single event tickets are $25, adults and $5, students K-12. Tickets available at the door. For info visit online: www.morgancitycca.biz.

VETERANS DAY

Celebration at Cypress Park, corner of Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City at 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Public invited. Sponsored by City of Morgan City and VFW Post 4222.

VETERANS DAY

Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1112 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11. All veterans and the families invited.

VFW 5k

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 5K is 8 a.m. Dec. 8, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Runners and walkers register by calling 985-385-2474.