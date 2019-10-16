Wheel House for Oct. 16

DOG WASH

Fundraiser by St. Mary Parish 4-H is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Tractor Supply, U.S. 90, Bayou Vista. Donation minimum, $10.

RIB DINNERS

Sponsored by Second Missionary Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 19. Menu: ribs, red beans and rice, green salad and bread. Donation $8. To order call 985-714-6250 or 985-255-6294. Orders picked up at 1529 Bernice St., Morgan City.

WOMEN IN PINK

Program at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Theme: “Women of Worship on the Battlefield for the Lord.” Public invited.