Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Oct. 16

Wed, 10/16/2019 - 1:08pm

DOG WASH
Fundraiser by St. Mary Parish 4-H is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Tractor Supply, U.S. 90, Bayou Vista. Donation minimum, $10.

RIB DINNERS
Sponsored by Second Missionary Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 19. Menu: ribs, red beans and rice, green salad and bread. Donation $8. To order call 985-714-6250 or 985-255-6294. Orders picked up at 1529 Bernice St., Morgan City.

WOMEN IN PINK
Program at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Theme: “Women of Worship on the Battlefield for the Lord.” Public invited.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019