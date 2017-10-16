Wheel House for Oct. 16

LITTLE ZION

Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, celebrating the Rev. W.J. Otis’ 35th pastor’s anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Public invited.

BARBECUE

Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710, 1215 First St., barbecue dinner 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Menu: ½ barbecued chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and bread. Cost $8. Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit council youth activities. Tickets from any Patterson KC or call Frank Guarisco, 985-395-9351 or Melvin Vining, 985-395-3537.

THRIFT STORE

At 304 South Railroad, Morgan City is open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. New fall stock includes Halloween costumes and supplies, and fall clothing, shoes and purses. All proceeds benefit Catholic charities.