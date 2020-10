SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and South Railroad, Morgan City, open 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, through October, with all clothing and shoes 10 cents; other items half-priced or 25 cents; and all Halloween items individually priced. After closing Oct. 29 for cleaning and restocking, store will have fall and winter clothing at regular prices. All proceeds benefit people in need.