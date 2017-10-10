Wheel House for Oct. 10

FATIMA

St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1112 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, holding a Mass in celebration of 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Everyone invited.

SPECIAL SERVICES

At PromiseLand Church, 200 Stable Road, Suite 1, Patterson, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Featuring Evangelist Rod Vincent. Public invited. For info call 985-518-0338.

CONCERT

Community Concert Association and Live On Stage presents 3 Redneck Tenors, finalists on “America’s Got Talent” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Single event ticket, $25, adults and $5, students K-12. Tickets at the door. St. Mary Council on Aging offers free transportation for seniors 60 and older, call at least 24 hours prior to concert. For info on season tickets call 985-385-2307.