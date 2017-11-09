Wheel House for Nov. 9

DINNER ROLLS

Sold by St. Mary Parish School Nutrition Association at Hattie Watts through Dec. 20. Cost $3, pre-paid, per frozen dozen. Call Marketa Jones, 985-395-6254.

MADD EVENT

St. Mary Parish MADD Chapter 20th anniversary “A Light of Hope Ceremony” 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at The Lamp Post Event Center, Main Street, Franklin. Will honor and memorialize those whose life has been changed because of impaired motorists and recognize “Top Cops” who have been the most aggressive in the fight against drunk/drugged drivers.