Wheel House for Nov 6

SENIOR CITIZEN

Free Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Patterson Area Civic Center, 116 Cotten Road. Doors open at 10 a.m. Menu: herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy, cornbread stuffing, green beans, cinnamon-dusted butternut squash, and cushaw spice cupcake with cream cheese frosting. Sponsored by St. Mary Council on Aging in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank and Peoples Health. To RSVP, call 337-907-6310. Limited space available, reservation is first-come, first-served.