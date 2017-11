REVIVAL SERVICE

At New Life Tabernacle, 811 Roderick St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. Guest speaker Randall Martin. For info call 985-384-3261.

SENIOR/TEEN

Senior citizen and teen mixer at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Berwick Civic Complex. Door prizes and refreshments. Free and hosted by Berwick High School Interact Club, Berwick Town Council and St. Mary Council on Aging. All seniors and teens invited.