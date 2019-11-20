Wheel House for Nov. 20

BAZAAR

Christmas Bazaar and Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., Saturday, Nov. 23. Christmas Bazaar open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. includes sale of Christmas decorations, homemade preserves, jams, jellies and baked goods. Spaghetti dinner 11 to 1 p.m. includes spaghetti and meatballs, coleslaw and bread. Cost $8.

PUBLIC INVITED

To Intergenerational Mixer at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Berwick Civic Complex. Participants will make a Christmas ornament that will be displayed at Louisiana State Museum — Patterson 24th annual Christmas Tree Festival & Open House on Dec. 12. Mixer sponsored by Berwick High School Interact, St. Mary Parish Council on Aging and Berwick Town Council.

ADOPT-A-FAMILY

St. Mary Community Action Agency invites the public to Adopt-A-Family for Christmas. Each sponsored family receives a food basket, clothing and a gift per child. Sponsors needed no later than Dec. 2 deadline. For info call Summers Jones or Claudette Yarber, 337-828-5703.