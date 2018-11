CHRISTMAS

Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., Christmas Bazaar and Plate Lunch fundraiser is Saturday, Nov. 17. Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes Christmas decorations, homemade preserves, jams, jellies and baked goods. Lunch tickets, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are $8 and include spaghetti and meatballs, cole slaw and bread.