Wheel House for Nov. 13

HOMECOMING

Service at St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Guest minister the Rev. Tyrone Scott Sr., Christ Baptist Church, Belle Rose. Public invited.

BACK TO THE 80S

Berwick High Drama Club, with collaboration from Patterson High Drama Club, presents Back to the 80s, a play about a class reunion. Audience asked to dress in 80s garb, and be prepared to dance and sing. Dates and prices: Dinner showing 6 p.m. Dec. 1, tickets, $15; and Sunday Matinee (no dinner) 2 p.m. Dec. 2, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Performances at Morgan City Auditorium ball room. For info contact Kim Vasquez, 985-384-8450.