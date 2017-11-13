Wheel House for Nov. 13

SENIOR DINNER

St. Mary Community Action Agency hosting Senior Thanksgiving Dinner 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Morgan City Neighborhood Service Center. For more info, Carmencita Bogan or Delores Stewart, 337-828-5703.

COMMODITIES

St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program distributing commodities Friday, Nov. 17. Anyone who has not submitted their 2017 proof of income and ID must do so now for recertification. Certification required to receive commodities. For info call 337-828-5703. Distribution on a first come, first serve basis. Anyone unable to attend should send their authorized representative. Locations and times: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m.; Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

COPING WITH LOSS

A “Breezing Through the Holidays Program” for anyone coping with the loss of a loved one during the holiday season is at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D St., Patterson.