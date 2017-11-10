Wheel House for Nov. 10

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority taking applications for all size units 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18, and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

ST. JOHN

Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, annual Homecoming Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Guest speaker the Rev. John Scott, Sunlight Baptist Church, Chacahoula. Public invited.