Wheel House for Nov. 1

ARISE WOMEN
Ministry Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Siracusa Recreation Building. All welcome.

COLOR RUN
J.S. Aucoin Elementary and LSU AgCenter hosting a Veterans Day 2 Mile Color run 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at J.S. Aucoin, Amelia. Cost $10. Pre-registration due by Nov. 10 with the class with the most pre-registered wins prize. Registration at event begins at 9 a.m. Plate lunches also sold and fun jumps on hand. All proceeds benefit Veterans of Foreign Wars. Entry forms at Orange Leaf and CC’s Coffee in Morgan City, or at the school.

