Wheel House for May 8

CHICKEN SALAD

Sandwich fundraiser by Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Deliveries available for orders of 10 or more. Cost $2.50. To order, call 985-395-5333 and leave message.

ST. JOHN

Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, celebrating its 154-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Guest speaker the Rev. Jerome Singleton, St. Paul Baptist Church, Thibodaux. Public invited.

CRAFTERS

St. Mary AARP hosting a Craft and Treasure Hunt Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Booths: three tables in U-shape provided for $20 (non-refundable). May set up from 1-6 p.m. June 7. Call 985-384-2277.