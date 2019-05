Wheel House for May 29

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, June 1. For info call 985-384-6800.

VACATION BIBLE

Camp at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. June 3-6. Theme: “Fruit of the Spirit.” Features games, fun, craft, food and learning. Free and community invited.

VACATION BIBLE

School at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. June 3-7. Pre-school to adult welcome. Call 985-384-7512.