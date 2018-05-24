Wheel House for May 24

MCHS CLASS OF '66

Reunion is 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 2 at The Atchafalaya Golf Course Club House. Classmates invited. Cost: pay for what you buy.

ADULT CRAFTS

Morgan City Recreation Department offers summer classes for adults 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Includes knitting, crochet, quilting and beginning sewing. Price: $40 for four classes. For info call Yvonne, 985-380-4600, between 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

KIDS’ CRAFTS

Morgan City Recreation Department offers summer classes for children age 5 or older from 1:45-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays. Classes include drawing, crafts, beginning sewing, ceramics, wood burning, sand art, bead art, leather crafts and more. Price: $40 for four classes (includes supplies except sewing must furnish own supplies). For info call Yvonne, 985-380-4600, between 2 and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.