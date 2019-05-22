Wheel House for May 22

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 1:35pm

MEMORIAL DAY
Ceremony, hosted by VFW Post 4222, from 11 a.m.-noon Monday, May 27 at Morgan City Cemetery to honor all deceased veterans.

STORM RELIEF
For those affected by storms in Ville Platte. Drop off location: Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, 1519 La. 182. Items needed: nonperishable food, drinking water, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, adult and children’s clothes and pet supplies. Fire department, 985-395-6250. For more info, Toney Wade, 985-253-1436.

