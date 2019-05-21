Wheel House for May 21

THRIFT STORE

Sacred Heart Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and South Railroad Avenue, having a 50-cent sale Wednesday, May 22 and 29, and Thursday, May 23 and 30. Hours: 8:30-11 a.m. Proceeds benefit people in need.

VACATION BIBLE

School at New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, June 3-7, 5-7:30 p.m. Ages 4 years-high school. Adult class begins at 5:30 p.m. Theme: Managing What Belongs to God; On Safari. Public welcome.

PEW RALLY

At New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Theme: Rejoicing in the Lord with Praise, Prayer and Worship. Public welcome.