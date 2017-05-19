Wheel House for May 19

NEW LIFE

Tabernacle, 811 Roderick St., Morgan City, hosting Evangelist Ercel Clark at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21. Tabernaculo de Nueva Vida will host Clark in the Spanish service at 2 p.m. May 21. For info or a ride to church, call 985-394-3261.

STATE RALLY

Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, 22nd annual State Rally at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Guest speaker Kevin Madise Sr. Food served. Public invited.

VACATION

School at Lighthouse Community Church, Berwick, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 12-16, for children ages 5-12. Theme: Maker Fun Factory VBS. Family members and friends may join in daily for special time at 8 p.m. Dinner served nightly. For info call 985-384-3158.