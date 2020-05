MUSEUM OPEN

Louisiana State Museum — Patterson, housing Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum, is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 118 Cotten Road. Staff will wear masks, encourage social distancing, limiting occupancy to 50 individuals inside the museum and has hand sanitizer available for guests. Free admission. For info call 985-399-1268.