Wheel House for May 16

COMMODITIES

Distribution by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program on Friday, May 24. Must be certified to receive a food box. Distribution on a first come, first served basis. Send an authorized representative if unable to pick up your food box. Locations and times: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m.; and Amelia Recreation Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For info call 337-828-5703.

FUNDRAISER

For Down South Hitters youth baseball team is 11 a.m. until sold out on Friday, May 17. Selling sausage po’boys, chips and drink, at 1303 Federal Ave., Morgan City. Cost $7. To order call Barry Walker, 985-222-9328.