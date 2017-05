Wheel House for May 16

VFW MEETING

At 7 p.m. Friday, May 19. Dinner at 6 p.m.

GRADUATES

Little Zion Baptist Church Educational Service program honoring graduates at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 21. Guest speaker Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan. Public invited.

DAY CAMP

Morgan City Recreation Department Summer Day Camp program for youth ages 6 by May 1, 2017, and not 13 on or before July 31. Day Camp sessions: June 5-16; June 19-30 and July 3-14 (closed July 4). Cost per child per session, $160. For info call 985-380-4600.

FEEDING PROGRAM

At Lee Chapel AME Church has been rescheduled for June 21.