Wheel House for May 14

SACRED HEART

Of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Morgan City, will resume indoor Mass following necessary restrictions: must wear face maask and follow social distancing (except families). Mass and blessings schedule: Saturday, May 16, 4:30 p.m. vigil Mass indoors and livestreamed on Facebook; Sunday, May 17, 8 a.m. outdoor Mass in the Grotto (indoors for inclement weather); 9:30-10:30 drive-thru blessing in front of church; and 11 a.m. indoor Mass and livestreamed on Facebook.

SCHOLARSHIP

Applications accepted until May 15 for the South Central Industrial Association Scholarships for graduating high school seniors of employees of SCIA member companies. Scholarship is to an accredited Louisiana university or a needs-based scholarship for Nicholls or Fletcher. For a list of member companies and for details go to www.sciaonline.net/member-companies-2/

HEAD START

Registration for children 3-4 years old (must be 3 years old by Sept. 30) is being accepted. Schedule an appointment by calling 337-828-5703 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.