Wheel House for May 12

FREEDOM RIDE/FEST

The 15th annual American Legion Freedom Ride and third annual Freedom Fest is May 21. Ride registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Ride begins at 8:30 a.m. with wreaths layed at Blue Star Memorial Markers between Morgan City and American Legion Post 328, Pierre Part. Cost: $15, rider; $10, passenger, and includes a plate lunch. All vehicles welcome. Freedom Fest, also at Post 328, features food, music by Hal Bruni and Friends, and Michael Bacon, auction and more. All ages welcomed. Info online at www.alrfreedomfest.com or on Facebook.com/alrfreedomfest.