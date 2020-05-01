Wheel House for May 1

DONATIONS SOUGHT

The Charlie Roe Scholarship Fund is seeking donations. The late Charlie Roe started a scholarship fund years ago through the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. Unfortunately, COVID- 19 didn’t allow for the annual auction fundraiser. In hopes of continuing the scholarship, the chamber, the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Charlenne Gaddis, Roe’s daughter, is seeking donations to meet the $9,000 goal. Online donations can be made at www.stmarychamber.com, via mail with checks payable to St. Mary Chamber Scholarship Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 2606, Morgan City, LA 70381, or via credit card by calling 985-384-3830. Funds raised benefit St. Mary Parish graduating seniors.